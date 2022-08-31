Man asks for cookies then pulls gun, robs Subway, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help catch the man who they say robbed a southwest Memphis Subway.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, around 1 p.m., a man went into the Subway in the 3600 block of S. Mendenhall Road, police said.

According to MPD, he asked the store employee for cookies, but when the employee began fulfilling the request, the man pointed a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money, MPD said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip HERE.

