Man asleep in recliner awakes to stranger beating him with bat, Florida cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read
6

A man dozing off in his recliner awoke just in time to see a home intruder hit him in the head with a bat, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Panhandle.

Multiple blows were landed, but the victim survived and identified the attacker, officials said in a news release.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at a rural home in Fountain, an unincorporated community about 80 miles west of Tallahassee.

“The victim stated he was laying in his recliner, almost asleep, when a man entered the home and hit him with a metal bat several times,” officials said. “The intruder then took the victim’s wallet, keys, a bike, and a phone.”

The intruder then fled the home, but was caught around 8:15 a.m. that day when deputies encountered him during a traffic stop.

“The victim’s keys, his bike, and the contents of his wallet (except for cash were) found in (the suspect’s) possession,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the 25-year-old suspect lives in the Fountain area, but is considered “transient.”

He was arrested and, according to jail records, charged with:

  • home invasion robbery

  • aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

  • fleeing/eluding police

  • resisting and officer with violence

  • reckless driving

  • driving without a license

  • possession of a control substance without a prescription

Bond was set at $360,000, officials said.

Details of the victim’s injuries were not released.

