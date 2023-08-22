Man asleep in recliner awakes to stranger beating him with bat, Florida cops say

A man dozing off in his recliner awoke just in time to see a home intruder hit him in the head with a bat, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Panhandle.

Multiple blows were landed, but the victim survived and identified the attacker, officials said in a news release.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at a rural home in Fountain, an unincorporated community about 80 miles west of Tallahassee.

“The victim stated he was laying in his recliner, almost asleep, when a man entered the home and hit him with a metal bat several times,” officials said. “The intruder then took the victim’s wallet, keys, a bike, and a phone.”

The intruder then fled the home, but was caught around 8:15 a.m. that day when deputies encountered him during a traffic stop.

“The victim’s keys, his bike, and the contents of his wallet (except for cash were) found in (the suspect’s) possession,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the 25-year-old suspect lives in the Fountain area, but is considered “transient.”

He was arrested and, according to jail records, charged with:

home invasion robbery

aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

fleeing/eluding police

resisting and officer with violence

reckless driving

driving without a license

possession of a control substance without a prescription

Bond was set at $360,000, officials said.

Details of the victim’s injuries were not released.

