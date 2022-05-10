Man asleep in stolen truck charged with drug possession

May 10—A 34-year-old man that Joplin police say was found asleep in a stolen vehicle early Friday morning at the gas pumps of a convenience store has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Capt. William Davis said officers responded to a 2:25 a.m. call reporting a man asleep at the wheel of a pickup truck in the lot of the Kum & Go store at 2307 W. Seventh St.

The man inside the locked vehicle could not be awakened, forcing officers to break out a back window of the truck to get his attention, Davis said. Donald Hignite, of Joplin, was arrested when officers learned that he had two outstanding warrants issued by the city of Seneca and a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, and that the truck he was sleeping in had been reported stolen in Delaware County, Oklahoma.

Davis said charges of possession of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering were sought on Hignite, but electronic court records showed that only the drug charge had been filed by Monday.