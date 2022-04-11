A man asleep at the wheel of an SUV leads to what Hobart-Lawrence police call the largest drug bust in its history

LAWRENCE - What began as a check on a person asleep at the wheel of a parked sport utility vehicle led to what the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is calling the largest drug seizure in its history.

Officers seized "thousands of dollars" of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and what they called "a large amount" of prescription medications and designer pills after responding to a telephone call that a person had been parked at the pumps at the Kwik Trip station at Freedom Road and Interstate 41.

Police also seized roughly $50,000 in cash, as well as four handguns and ammunition, and a 2019 Ford Explorer during the bust, which happened March 29 and was made public Monday.

The person in the SUV appeared to be asleep. When officers woke him, they found drug paraphernalia in his pocket, police said.

The man is being held in the Brown County Jail.

This story will be updated.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: SUV search in Lawrence leads police to guns, thousands' worth of drugs