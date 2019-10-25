Man on assault charges strolls out of court and runs away while the jury is deliberating

A man in Arkansas accused of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm was able to walk out of the courtroom, down the hall and out of the building while the jury was deliberating his case on Monday.

Joey Watts was found, and found guilty on both charges, the following day.

Surveillance footage from inside Grant County Courthouse in Sheridan shows Watts — who had already been convicted on the assault charge — get up from his seat next to his attorney while waiting on his remaining verdict, then Watts is able to easily leave the courtroom without a bailiff or anyone else stopping him. He steps lightly through the hall, walks down the court steps and crosses the street.

Watts was accused of threatening a woman with a shotgun in November 2018. He was sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Roberts told NBC News that because Watts was out on bond, he was allowed to “move around”.

Following his escape, Watts was charged for failing to appear. Three other people are facing charges of “hindering prosecution” for assisting in his escape.