Man assaulted Butler nurse because he wanted to go back to jail, police say

A Harrisburg man is in the Butler County Jail after police say he assaulted a nurse in an attempt to go to jail.

Imoan Hudson, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for allegedly striking a nurse at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

The nurse told officers Hudson, who earlier called 911 and said he was on house arrest with an ankle monitor and wanted to go back to jail, approached the nurses station and said he was having a panic attack.

When the nurse asked him for his finger to get a reading, he allegedly punched her on her cheek and shoulder, according to the complaint.

The nurse told officers that Hudson kept saying he wanted to go back to jail and she believes he punched her so he could.

Hudson is currently in the Butler County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 24.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Lawrence County Woman takes Lyft hundreds of miles, fires gun where child lives with foster family, police say Woman mowing lawn gets hit with snake dropped by hawk; then the hawk attacked VIDEO: Postal worker robbed of master key in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts