Man assaulted after cutting in line for Oktoberfest shuttle in Oklahoma, police say

A man was hospitalized after being assaulted when he cut in line for a shuttle at an Oktoberfest event, Oklahoma police say.

The alleged assault occurred early Sunday morning during Tulsa’s multi-day Oktoberfest, a popular celebration to honor Bavarian culture. In a line to exit the festival, a fight occurred when Bryce Eitel was cut in line by another man, police said.

Eitel punched the man in his face and knocked him to the ground, the police department said in a news release. Witnesses pulled Eitel off the man after he got on top of the victim and punched him several more times, police said.

When officers arrived, Eitel said he only punched the man once, but his injuries were severe, police said, adding that the man who was punched had multiple broken bones and possible brain bleeds. As of Monday, he was in critical condition, officers said.

A nurse who witnessed the assault administered CPR to the victim while first responders were on their way, Tulsa police said.

Eitel was jailed on an aggravated assault and battery charge. Jail records show he was released Sunday morning about seven hours after he was booked.

Restaurant owner breaks up fight in parking lot, then dies in assault, Oklahoma cops say

Inmate steals guard’s car in bold breakout from Oklahoma jail, officials say

19-year-old shot after pushing sister out of way to protect her, Oklahoma police say