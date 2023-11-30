Man assaulted girlfriend, leading to hours-long standoff: Keizer police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff at his home in Salem, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Officials say Steve Miguel Martinez faces “numerous felony charges” involving a domestic disturbance at Cherry Avenue NE. in Keizer. Details of the charges have yet to be made public.

VIDEO: ‘Pineapple Express’ expected to take direct aim at Oregon

According to investigators, Martinez arrived at his girlfriend’s home in Keizer shortly before 6:40 a.m. and began to argue with her. Police say he strangled and assaulted her, and then left before officers arrived.

When he returned to his house in Salem with several other people – including children – inside, officers say he refused to cooperate with officers. A tactical team was called in to help “due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes.”

North Portland robbery suspect caught ‘in the act’ connected to several other cases, police say

The standoff lasted until 5:45 p.m., when Martinez was arrested and all other people inside were accounted for.

Police say further information and a list of the charges are in development.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.