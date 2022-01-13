Stock image

The case against a woman accused of assaulting her live-in boyfriend over the course of several days late last month at a Byesville residence has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Gianina J. Rojas-Casillas, 22, is facing one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for the alleged attack that reportedly concluded on Dec. 27 when the victim was able to crawl out a window and seek help at a neighboring residence.

Byesville Police Chief Daulton Dolan reported the victim was assaulted with blunt objects over the course of a few days resulting in bruising and other visible injuries.

The victim was also reportedly stabbed with an undisclosed object during the attacks. He was transported to Southeastern Med in Cambridge where he was treated for his injuries.

According to reports, the victim told a neighbor that his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him after he was able to escape from the East Spruce Street residence by climbing out of the window.

A 911 call was placed to the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center, which dispatched medical personnel and law enforcement to the residence.

The charge was filed against Rojas-Casillas on Dec. 28, in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Judge John Mark Nicholson later found sufficient probable cause to bind the case over to the common pleas court.

Bond for Rojas-Casillas was set at $35,000 with no 10% allowed.

Rojas-Casillas was also cited by Byesville police on the date the incident was reported for driving without an operator's license. She plead guilty to the offense in the municipal court and was ordered to pay a $150 fine and court costs.

Rojas-Casillas remains incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

The case is expected to be presented to a future Guernsey County grand jury.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Man assaulted by girlfriend for multiple days during Christmas holiday