Man assaulted at home by friend after expressing fears smoking might harm his pregnant dog

Jul. 26—Police charged a man with assaulting and robbing another man in the victim's South Abington Twp. home late Sunday.

Roy William Thomas III, who lives on Griffin Pond Road, suffered cuts on his arms and a lump on the back of his head before calling police just before 11 p.m., police said.

Thomas and his friend, Alexander Ellison Brown, were at Thomas' home, and Thomas grew upset that Brown was smoking what he suspected was "Tina," or crystal methamphetamine, in front of him, according to an arrest affidavit filed by South Abington Patrolman Peter Egan.

Thomas feared the smoke might harm his pregnant dog and asked Brown to stop. Brown refused. When Thomas went to the bathroom, he heard the sound of a storage chest opening. He came out and found Brown rummaging through it.

Thomas threatened to call police, and Brown threw a lamp and a vase at him, went back to the chest and took Thomas' $800 Samsung cellphone, a $4,000 Rolex watch, $500 in cash and two other watches worth $400 total, according to the affidavit.

Thomas fled in his 2012 Toyota Prius, but Brown followed in his Hyundai Elantra. Brown drove his car into Thomas' car, which got stuck on an embankment, according to the affidavit. Brown left the scene and Thomas walked to a nearby home and called police.

Police found a broken lamp and vase and damage to furniture and asked Scranton police to drive by Brown's home to see if he was there. Scranton police found Brown's car parked outside his home at 127 Prospect Ave.

Brown was charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

He was unable to post $40,000 bail and was jailed at Lackawanna County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

