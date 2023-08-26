Man assaulted in Portsmouth dies after fall from Hanover Street parking garage

Aug. 26—The victim of an assault that started as a confrontation at the Gaslight Night Club in Portsmouth and continued at the Hanover Street parking garage died from his injuries after falling from the garage to the sidewalk, police said in a statement.

At 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, Portsmouth police responded to an assault involving multiple people in the area of Hanover Street, between the nightclub and the city parking garage.

According to police, witnesses said the confrontation began upstairs at the Gaslight, with a group of males yelling at the male victim and the group he was with. Once outside, the group of males assaulted the victim, police said. He was able to get away afterwards, but at least one member of the assailant group pursued him inside the parking garage.

According to witnesses, the male victim continued to walk away, then tried to climb onto the rail of the parking garage. While climbing over the rail, he fell onto the sidewalk below on Hanover Street. Police said he was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The medical examiner, the Rockingham County Attorney's Office and the Portsmouth PD Investigative Division are investigating the case.

Portsmouth police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or fall, or who may have video in the areas of the incident, to contact Dave Keaveny, captain of the Investigative Division at 603 610-7511 with any relevant information.