Man assaulted, possibly stabbed with ‘large laceration’ to his back in Dayton, call alleges

A man was allegedly stabbed in Dayton Saturday overnight.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 600 block of Roy Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on reports of an assault that possibly involved a stabbing, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

The initial emergency call reported that a man was assaulted, possibly stabbed, with a large laceration to his back, dispatch informed. However, responding officers did not provide further information to dispatch that either confirmed or denied the stabbing.

Medics were dispatched to the site during the call.

The severity of the man’s condition was unknown at the time of questioning. It was also unknown if anyone was transported to a local hospital.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the assault. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.