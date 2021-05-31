Man assaulted, robbed in Phippsburg while trying to help motorist

May 31—A man was assaulted and robbed by two to three men in Phippsburg after being "flagged down" by a woman who claimed that her SUV was disabled, according to police.

The incident occurred on Berry's Mill Road on Saturday evening, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

"The victim got out to try and help the female who stated she needed it, but when he got out two to three males got out of the 'broke down' SUV to assault and steal from the victim," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. "After they assaulted and robbed the victim, the assailants loaded him in the bed of his pickup and drove him to a random house in Phippsburg. An alert homeowner called the Sheriff's Office to report the suspicious activity and reported people running into the woods."

The sheriff's office used dogs to try to track the suspects, but the track led back to Berry's Mill Road. The victim was transported by Phippsburg EMS to a nearby hospital.

The news release also noted that the Brunswick Police Department reported on Saturday evening that a man who works for a security company "came across a broken down, dark colored SUV with a female flagging him down. As he approached the female said she was all set and he left."

There were no further details available on Sunday night. Those who may have information about the incident can call the Sheriff's Office at (207) 443-9711.