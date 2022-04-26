Man assaulted at Rochester bar early Tuesday morning

Apr. 26—ROCHESTER — An Illinois man was assaulted at Kathy's Pub after midnight Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Adam Joshua Blazer, 36, was struck in the head with a beer bottle and suffered a significant facial laceration, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Faudskar added that there was a significant amount of blood at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that there was an altercation at the bar before Blazer was hit. Faudskar said witnesses didn't provide any specific details to police about the altercation and police are working with a limited description of the individual or individuals involved.

Blazer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

Faudskar said investigators will be looking at body camera footage and surveillance video to identify those involved. If anyone has information on the assault, they are encouraged to call 507-328-6800 or

submit a tip through Crime Stoppers

.