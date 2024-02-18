Man assaulted by suspects after arriving home during burglary

A resident in Van Nuys was assaulted after he arrived home to find multiple suspects burglarizing his house, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that the burglary occurred in the 6400 block of Whitman Avenue near Victory Boulevard around 8 p.m. and involved two suspects wearing black clothing.

During the incident, the suspects assaulted the homeowner, causing him to suffer a laceration to their eye, LAPD said.

An ambulance was requested to the scene, but it is unknown if anyone was transported to a hospital.

Video obtained by KTLA shows several police officers on the home’s front porch and in the front yard beginning their investigation.

It is unknown what items were taken from the home, if any at all, LAPD said.

No description of the suspects or a possible getaway vehicle were immediately available.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.

