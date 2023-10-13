Man assaults jogger near New Haven park, tries forcing her into woods at gunpoint

A man tried forcing a jogger into the woods at gunpoint and assaulted her near a park in New Haven on Thursday.

The incident was reported at about 6:16 a.m. in the area of Yale Avenue and Edgewood Avenue where a 38-year-old woman was jogging when a man armed with a firearm approached her and tried forcing her into a nearby wooded area, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Police said the man struck her in the face, though she was able to get away and return to her home. The suspect fled into Edgewood Park, according to police.

The victim was treated by medics for minor injuries she suffered, police said.

Police could not locate the suspect after searching the area where the incident was reported, which included a K-9 track.

According to New Haven police, detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit responded to the scene to seek witnesses and search for surveillance footage.

New Haven Sgt. Cherelle Carr said in a statement that “detectives are attempting to determine the motive of the assault.”

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call detectives at 203-946- 6304 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).