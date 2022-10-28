Man assaults MPD officer after threatening mom with steak knives, setting her clothes on fire

A man was arrested after allegedly setting his mother’s clothes on fire, threatening her with steak knives, then assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

The incident happened Oct. 26, when Memphis Police officers responded to the Gospel Garden Apartments in the 4700 block of Tulane Road.

A woman told police her son, Theodore Bailey, had vandalized her apartment, according to an affidavit.

Bailey allegedly poured bleach on his mother’s clothing, bed, and floors, causing $2,500 in damage.

He had left the apartment before officers arrived, police said.

The next day, police responded to another incident at the same apartment.

The woman told police she had left the home after the previous incident, and when she returned her clothes were on fire outside, according to the affidavit.

Bailey allegedly charged at her with two steak knives, threw her on a bed, and tossed her clothing in the dumpster.

Police found Bailey with what appeared to be a sweatshirt wrapped around his hands, the affidavit said.

They gave verbal commands multiple times but Bailey refused to comply.

He was then tackled to the ground, police said.

As he was being handcuffed, he reportedly grabbed an officer in the groin area.

He was finally secured in handcuffs after a brief struggle with police.

During the arrest, he refused to give a statement and was taken to 201 Poplar.

Bailey is charged with Aggravated Assault, Setting Fire to Personal Property or Land, Vandalism, and Resisting Official Detention.

