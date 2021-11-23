Man assaults officer, EMS during traffic stop, police say

Nov. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting police officers and EMS workers following a traffic stop, in which he attempted to bribe an officer by waving a $100 bill in his face, authorities alleged.

City police charged Ryley Zaccheaus Custer, 21, of Johnstown, with five counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Custer was a passenger in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck seen driving up the curb along Ohio Street near Central Avenue at 1:29 a.m.

Police stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver Justin King and Custer. Custer allegedly pulled out his wallet and waved a $100 bill at the officer, the complaint said.

Custer refused to give police his identification and when asked to step out of the truck, he began struggling with police and allegedly struck an officer in the face.

Custer suffered a head injury when the officer pulled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, the complaint said.

Custer attempted to punch a medic before he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. At the hospital, Custer allegedly punched a nurse in the face and threatened to kill hospital staff, the complaint said.

Police seized drug paraphernalia found near the passenger seat of the pickup truck.

Custer was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.