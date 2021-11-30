Man assaults sheriff's deputies during his arrest, authorities say

Nov. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man wanted by Cambria County sheriff's deputies was jailed on Wednesday, accused of assaulting two deputies during his arrest and trying to pedal away on a bicycle, authorities said.

The Cambria County Sheriff's Office charged Vanross Bayush, 34, of the 1300 block of Frankstown Road, with two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He also is charged with five counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one count each of giving false identification and flight to avoid apprehension.

According to a criminal complaint, Bayush was wanted on a bench warrant when deputies found him riding a bicycle along Frankstown Road. When Bayush spotted deputies, he tried to pedal away.

Deputies stopped Bayush and allegedly found him carrying a knife and a glass smoking pipe. Bayush then fought with deputies as they tried to place him in handcuffs. One deputy injured his right shin and right hand, the complaint said.

Deputies also allegedly found a second glass pipe, a cut straw and empty baggies in his pants pocket, the complaint said.

Bayush was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.