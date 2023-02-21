Man ate bags of chips dropped by thief — and now he’s charged, Tennessee cops say

A man accused of eating chips dropped as a suspected thief took off with an entire chip display has been arrested and charged, according to Tennessee police.

The man was inside a Circle K in Memphis on Feb. 9 when another customer got into a fight with the store clerk because she wouldn’t sell him a beer, according to a complaint affidavit.

The customer then grabbed a display of chips and left the store with it, the document says. He put it in the back of his car and drove off but dropped a few bags in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The man who was inside the store walked out and picked up two bags of chips off the ground, the document says. The bags cost $4.98, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the man a few minutes later with “chip crumbs on his face,” the document says.

Officers arrested him on Feb. 20 and released him on his own recognizance, according to court records.

He faces a charge of theft of property $1,000 or less, the affidavit says.

Circle K did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Feb. 21.

