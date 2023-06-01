Man Who Ate Only McDonald's for 100 Days Completes Challenge — and Drops 58½ Lbs.: 'I Feel Amazing'

TikTok star Kevin Maginnis went from "french fries to a fit guy" after taking on a dramatic weight loss diet

Kevin Maginnis has finished his unique weight loss challenge — and he's lovin' the results!

The 56-year-old Nashville native, known as @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, made headlines back in February when he announced that he'd being going on an all-McDonald's diet for 100 days, eating nothing but half portions of the fast food chain menu items for every meal.

Change came fast, with Kevin — who started at 238 lbs. — dropping nearly 30 lbs. in a little over 30 days. His wife of 32 years, Melody Maginnis, even decided to join him for the last 60 days of the challenge.

Those 100 days came to a close on Thursday. And the final tally? 58½ lbs. total loss — down to 179½.

"I feel amazing," Kevin said, while appearing on the Today show to discuss his journey. "

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly were wowed by the results, asking him everything from "what did you eat?" to "is this sustainable?"

The entire McDonald's menu was on the table for Kevin. "Pick a number, I've eaten everything from Big Macs to quarter pounders — with fries," he said on Today, joking, "Don't get bitter while I'm eating my apple fritter and losing weight!"

He did replace the soda on the menu with water, didn't drink any alcohol and didn't eat any fruit and vegetables aside from the lettuce and tomato on burgers, the apples in the apple fritter and the blueberries in the blueberry muffin.

Snacking between meals was also prohibited, Kevin — living by the saying "seek the heat before you eat, meaning don't eat any snacks between, so you can actually feel when your body's actually hungry" — detailed.

Though he didn't exercise at all and never counted calories, Kevin saw significant changes to his health. After doing bloodwork, Kevin said his triglycerides were down 205 points and his cholesterol 65 points. His A1C levels also dropped. "Can eating a quarter pounder with cheese improve my A!C? Looks like it can because I was pre-diabetic before, down to healthy ranges now."

Kevin will eat his final McDonald's meal of the challenge this evening. Tomorrow, he said, he's going to have filet mignon.

But he isn't done eating McDonald's, telling Today that food wasn't the problem. "You could do this with any food. Stop vilifying the food," Kevin said. "It's not that 'good food, bad food' for weight loss. Are there better macronutrients and micronutrients for brain health or whatever? Absolutely. But when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals. Three meals, cut in half — it's not the only way, it's a way. Portion control, have a plan, and have some accountability."

He's confident he'll be able to sustain his diet, noting he's going to do "half a plate to lose the weight, three-quarters of a plate to maintain the weight." He won't be snacking between meals, either. "Because you seek the heat before you eat, your body's actually pulling from the fat reserves in between, so you're not eating, snacking, so you have this energy from burning actual food on your body."

As for Kevin's wife, Melody is down 17 lbs. herself, he said.

The two were not affiliated with McDonald's at all, Kevin stressed on Today. He only picked McDonald's because 'I was a big guy, my last name's Maginnis, so 'Big Mac' has been a nickname. I thought, 'If a fat man can embrace fats, I can embrace Big Mac.' "

Kevin isn't done challenging himself. "Round 1 was to eliminated the obesity. Round 2 is increase the beast in me," he shared. "I'm going to be doing an ice plunge, I'm going to do a 100 ft. rope climb in 100 days. I never made it 10 ft. in gym class, so it's my personal Everest. I'm going to climb a 100 ft. rope in 100 days."

"McLean and mean," Guthrie joked.

