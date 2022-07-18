Man with Atlanta ties featured on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ wanted by U.S. Marshals for murder

U.S. Marshal Services added a former reality TV cast member with ties to Atlanta to its Most Wanted list.

Officials say Michael Baltimore, 43, is wanted in connection to the 2021 murder of a Pennsylvania barbershop owner. The popular TLC show “90 Day Fiancé” featured Baltimore on several episodes in 2019.

Baltimore is known to have personal ties in several cities, including Atlanta. The U.S. Marshal Office shared a photo of Baltimore and warned the public in those cities to be on the lookout.

Investigators said Baltimore shot and killed Kendell Jerome Cook at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He also allegedly shot a second victim.

Police have warrants out for Baltimore connected to those shootings. The U.S. Marshals said there are also warrants for aggravated assault, strangulation and parole violations in his criminal history.

“He has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” officials said.

Anyone who has information or sees Baltimore is urged to call U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332).

