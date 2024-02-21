Man atop trestle brings train to halt, requires rescue by Fremont Police, other agencies

FREMONT ― With rescue boats nearly 20 feet below the Norfolk and Southern Railroad trestle that crosses the Sandusky River, Sgt. Jason Kiddey, of the Fremont Police Department, successfully rescued a 56-year-old man from the top of the concrete trestle pillar Tuesday morning.

“I immediately recognized the subject,” Kiddey reported of the man, of no permanent address, who was police said was found with two partially finished bottles of alcohol.

The Fremont Police Department had originally been called at 9:17 a.m. to the area near the Miles Newton Bridge, on a report that a male was hanging from the bridge. On arrival, officers found a southbound Norfolk and Southern train stopped on the trestle.

“Whoever was running the train, they thought they struck the individual,” Dean Schneider, Fremont Fire Department Assistant Chief, said. “They did not hit him. He was able to duck down in there, somehow. … It’s not the place you want to be when a train’s coming.”

Once the train had made an emergency stop, the engineer looked for the man, along with Kiddey. They found the man, who said his name was “Satan,” on top of the concrete pillar, in the middle of the river.

“Based on his response, it was determined the subject was in a possible altered mental state and could possibly be suicidal,” Kiddey wrote in the official police report. “As I spoke with (the man), he was found to be slurring his words.”

Police called for mutual aid assistance from the Fremont and Ballville fire departments, as well as Sandusky County EMS.

An airboat, from the Ballville Fire Department, was put in the river, along with the regular Fremont Fire Department boat. Kiddey was put in a rescue harness, and the train was moved off the bridge.

“We had put our boat in the water, in case the individual had decided to slip and fall, or jump off of there. We were not sure how long, or how secure he was in the position he was at. We had also requested Ballville Fire Department’s airboat,” Schneider added. “Boats were in the water, but that’s about as far as they got. … They were able to get him off there before the boats arrived. Those were just to be there as precautionary measures.”

Schneider estimated the water depth to be less than 3 feet at that precise location, which could have caused difficulties for the Fremont Fire Department’s boat’s propeller.

“They called us out for a possible river rescue, and they didn’t need us. It was the airboat. It can go over anything, across the water, on the road, across a field, whatever. It’s like what you have in Louisiana. It’s the big fan that pushes us across the water,” Bill Lagrou, Ballville Fire Chief, said. “It was just to be on the safe side, in case the guy fell.”

He said that there were very mixed conditions around the water, as well as rocks and dangerously shallow water.

“It’s only about waist deep right there. At Brady’s Island, by The Tackle Box, where we put in, it was all ice,” Lagrou said.

After the subject was securely harnessed and pulled to safety, he was reported as unsteady on his feet and transported by ambulance to the Promedica Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

“He appeared to be highly intoxicated,” Schneider said. “The individual was unharmed. … We were able to walk him off the bridge.”

There were no injuries to first responders.

The Fremont Police Department is recommending the man be given felony charges for interference with operation of a train, inducing panic and disorderly conduct persisting. The report notes that the man’s “direct actions of being on an active railroad trestle caused an emergency stop,” and “caused officers being in direct danger of falling into the Sandusky River, as we went out to arrest him. The concrete pillar where (he) was located was roughly seven feet under the rail line and over 20 feet over the river.”

The man was held on $1,250 bond. On booking into the Sandusky County Jail, he was also found to be in possession of a “small bag” of marijuana.

Six offenses are listed, including trespass, two charges of disorderly conduct, railroad vandalism or criminal trespass, inducing panic and disorderly conduct while intoxicated creating a risk of harm.

While the train was out of the way for the rescue, it was long enough that it blocked first responder access to the other side of the river.

“How long a duration was it going to be that way? Because all of our resources were on the east side of the tracks,” Schneider said. “That was addressed quickly, when I realized this wasn’t going to be a quick grab-and-go.”

Additional forces were alerted by Fremont Fire to be on call in case of additional emergency needs.

“Not our normal routine call, but we try to be prepared for everything,” Schneider said.

