Man Who Attacked 2 Asian American Women in Baltimore Charged With Hate Crimes

A man initially charged with aggravated assault for violent attacks on two Korean American sisters in Baltimore last month is now facing hate crimes charges along with attempted murder.



The incident: The suspect, identified as Darryl Doles, 50, reportedly ransacked three separate Asian-owned liquor stores in West Baltimore around midnight on May 2. In one of them, he was caught on surveillance using a concrete block to bash the heads of Hy-Shin Williams, 67, and her sister, Hye-kyong Yun, 66, reported CBS Baltimore.



Court documents revealed that Doles was denied entry by Linden Discount Liquors at around 11:25 p.m. because he refused to wear a mask.” He left and returned “with a large piece of lumber and attacked the security guard.” Ten minutes later, he entered 40/40 Liquors, “kicked a display window display, and said f**k Chinese.”

Shortly after, the suspect entered the third store, Wonder Land Liquors on Pennsylvania Avenue, where he allegedly attacked the two women.

Williams ordered him to leave and called police after he started "kicking the display window, knocking things over, and causing a disturbance," according to a press release regarding the indictment. He then reportedly attacked her and Yun, who came over to help, with a concrete block.

The victims, who sustained head and face injuries, were both hospitalized. Williams’ head required stitching, reported Baltimore Sun.



The indictment: On Monday, a grand jury in Baltimore indicted Doles on 22 criminal charges, including nine hate-crime counts, attempted murder, assault and destruction of property.







The indictment noted that when asked why he hurt the victims, Doles said, “They need to go back to their country. I’ll order out before I eat that motherf****** food.”

Doles, who is held without bail, could face up to two life sentences plus 65 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.



Featured Image via johnny made

