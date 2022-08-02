Man who attacked 2 UGA grads at Golden Pantry in Athens sentenced to 75 years in prison

Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
·4 min read

A prison sentence of 75 years was imposed Monday on a man who admitted guilt in the brutal attack two years ago on two young women outside a convenience store in Athens that left both victims with long-term physical and emotional scars.

The sentence for Eric Keith Mitchell, 40, who moved with his wife and three children to Athens in December 2016 from their native New Jersey, was more severe than sought by the prosecution.

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott said several facts factored into the sentence, including the “horrific” violence, the unprovoked nature of the attack against two people he didn’t know, and the continuing impact on the lives of the victims.

Related: Mother of victim in brutal attack at Athens Golden Pantry testifies in sentencing hearing

Mitchell did apologize to the victims and their families for the attack that took place May 24, 2020, outside the Golden Pantry on North Milledge Avenue.

However, neither Mitchell nor his defense lawyer, Ben Pearlman, or members of Mitchell's family could offer a reason as to why the man described as a devoted father and loving brother and son would have attacked the women, both graduates of the University of Georgia.

Lott indicated that fact was also a primary consideration in her sentence.

“There is no evidence that there was any reason for this to happen,” she said.

“The word senseless does not do it justice,” the judge said, explaining the randomness of the act shows in her opinion that Mitchell is a danger to the community.

Devastating loss: A Madison County mother struggles with the death of son in fatal shooting

'Fentanyl is some bad stuff': Police, DA form team to fight deadly drug epidemic in Athens

Guidestones search:Georgia Guidestones bomber eludes investigators as Elbert debates rebuilding monument

The indictment that Mitchell pleaded guilty to included attempting to commit felony murder, along with four counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Lott imposed maximum sentences, but had them run consecutive to extend the sentence to 75 years.

The victims, then a 22-year-old woman from Atlanta and a 21-year-old woman from Denver, Colo., had stopped about 9 p.m. at the Golden Pantry to purchase ice cream. Police reports showed they were suddenly attacked by Mitchell, who physically towered over the women.

Mitchell, who was armed with a razor boxcutter, used his fists to pummel the face of one woman, shattering facial bones and her teeth.

The other woman had an eight-inch cut from her breast to stomach along with defensive cuts on her arms and injuries to her face.

Prosecutors said the attack would have assuredly resulted in the deaths of the two women, except that Athens-Clarke police Sgt. Stewart Heard happened to be across the street in the Varsity restaurant parking lot and heard the screams.

Heard immediately responded and at gunpoint took the assailant into custody, evidence showed.

Heard attended Monday’s sentencing. Lott acknowledged his presence and recalled how the families of the two women consider the patrol officer a hero.

'"I agree with that," the judge said.

Western Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Mikaela Henderson asked the judge to impose a 50-year prison term, and one victim’s father said Mitchell deserved at least that much as he described the “unhinged behavior” by Mitchell that has devastated the lives of his daughter and her friend.

Pearlman had argued for a more lenient sentence of 30 years with the first 15 in prison, but even he struggled to give a motive for the attack.

There is no denying the horrific nature of the crime, and Mitchell has expressed remorse, but the big question is why, Pearlman told the judge.

Police Sgt. Scott Black from the robbery/homicide unit interviewed Mitchell, who told officers in the attack’s aftermath that he was feeling pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran officer testified in court that this attack was the most violent and brutal assault in his career, and he has investigated more than a thousand assault cases.

Mitchells’ mother and two brothers also testified at the sentencing on live camera and none could offer a reason why he would commit such a crime. The defendant's wife testified he has never been violent, although in the week before the attack he believed people at his job were trying to poison him and someone had bugged his phone.

Mitchell’s younger brother apologized to the victims and said, “I’ve never known my brother to be a monster or hurt people.”

The mother of the oldest victim testified about how she and her husband learned of the attack and how they found their child at the hospital.

She expressed the sentiment of how close death came to the two women when danger emerged unexpectedly.

“Without Sgt. Heard’s heroism this monster would not stop attacking our girls,” she said, adding, "It’s a miracle they are alive.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Eric Keith Mitchell sentenced to 75 years in attack on women in Athens

