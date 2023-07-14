Man attacked at Atlanta gas station dies. Now police are searching for his attackers
Atlanta police are asking the public for information regarding a deadly attack at a gas station.
Authorities said on June 27, officers received reports of an attack at a Shell Gas Station near Fairburn Road.
According to the investigation, David Dominguez Reyes was assaulted repeatedly by multiple unknown men.
Officers said Reyes died from his injuries 10 days later at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police have not said what led to the attack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
