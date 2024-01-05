Man who attacked Clark County judge refuses to appear in court
The man who jumped the bench to attack a Las Vegas judge and multiple court marshals on Wednesday morning refused to appear in court on Thursday.
The man who jumped the bench to attack a Las Vegas judge and multiple court marshals on Wednesday morning refused to appear in court on Thursday.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday night.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday night's loss to the Bucks.
A UK-based company called Clicks is introducing a new iPhone accessory at CES 2024 in Las Vegas that you might like if you loved BlackBerry phones.
Hill was at the Dolphins' practice facility at the time the fire started.
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump submit a filing to Judge Tanya Chutkan asking her to hold special counsel Jack Smith and his team in contempt of her order to pause the proceedings in the case until Trump can appeal a ruling that presidential immunity does not protect him from prosecution for election interference.
Logan Paul is offering refunds for CryptoZoo, the failed and allegedly fraudulent Pokémon-inspired NFT game that he launched in 2021. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, Paul announced that he is "personally committing" more than $2.3 million to buy back NFTs purchased through CryptoZoo. Claimants will receive 0.1 ETH per eligible NFT — known as "Base Eggs" and "Base Animals."
Howard had 34 total touchdowns in 2023 and was the top transfer QB available.
Razer is previewing two new Blade laptops, which it will officially unveil next week at CES 2024. The company says the new Razer Blade 16 has the world’s first 16-inch 240Hz OLED panel, and the updated Razer Blade 18 has an 18-inch 4K 165Hz one.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the NFC’s first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
Investors will dissect the December jobs report for further signs of labor market cooling as the newfound soft landing narrative is once again put to the test.
Gotham FC is looking for a second straight NWSL championship in 2024.
Dell is bringing the bold design of last year's XPS 13 Plus to the rest of the XPS lineup, and now that includes new 14-inch and 16-inch models.
The average mortgage rates for 30-year loans moved up to 6.62% from 6.61% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.
The appointment of Alberto Musalem as president of the St. Louis Fed adds a new voice to the debate about the direction of interest rates in 2024.
Macro headwinds are driving stocks lower to start 2024. Market bulls believe earnings can shift the narrative.
As Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner says "I do" to fiancée Theresa Nist — live on ABC's “The Golden Wedding” special on Thursday — look back at the reality stars who came before them.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.