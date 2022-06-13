Man attacked by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

A local man got quite the scare Monday morning after he was attacked by a coyote in a Swampscott parking lot.

Officers say the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road just after 6:00 a.m. He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him on the calf, according to police.

The victim quickly grabbed a wooden plank out of his truck and chased the coyote off into a wooded area. He says the coyote was small but appeared to be healthy.

Although the bite did puncture the skin, the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

It is unclear if the coyote was rabid and the Swampscott Animal Control is now investigating.

To learn more about how to avoid conflicts with coyotes, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW







