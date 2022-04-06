Man attacked in CTA Red Line ‘L’ station Tuesday night in the Loop

A 43-year-old man was attacked and punched in the face multiple times by a group of people at the CTA Red Line Lake station Tuesday night in the Loop, police said.

The attack happened at 11:11 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, where the Red Line “L” runs underground. Authorities reported the victim suffered bruising and swelling in his face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the case remains under investigation by police.

Check back for updates.

