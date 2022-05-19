Man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage accused of trying to murder roommate

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during a show in Hollywood earlier this month was charged Thursday with the attempted murder of his roommate, authorities said.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of stabbing the roommate during a fight Dec. 2 at a transitional housing apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The roommate reported the assault to authorities but identified his assailant as Lee only after publicity from the May 3 incident with the comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, the release said.

Isaiah Lee, the Los Angeles man accused of climbing onto the Hollywood Bowl stage and tackling comedian Dave Chappelle, appears in court recently. (KNBC)

Additional details about the fight or the delay in identifying Lee were not immediately available. A spokesman for the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday, the prosecutor's office said.

It wasn't clear if Lee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. The lawyer representing him in the Hollywood Bowl case did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new allegation.

Lee was charged with four misdemeanor crimes in the case involving Chappelle after video posted to social media showed a man running on stage and tackling the entertainer, who was performing the fourth night of "Dave Chappelle and Friends," around 10:40 p.m.

Authorities said Lee was armed with a replica handgun with a knife blade, but sources familiar with the incident told NBC News that he didn't do anything with it.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, but the district attorney's office — which prosecutes felonies — referred the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer. He pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have not identified a possible motive. If convicted, Lee faces a maximum of 1½ years in jail and a $4,000 fine.