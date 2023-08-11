Man who attacked Filipino family in Hollywood drive-thru set to be released this month

[Source]

A man accused of attacking a Filipino American family in North Hollywood last year is now on track for release after agreeing to a plea deal, according to a report.

Background: Nicholas Weber is currently behind bars over the incident that occurred at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard on May 13, 2022. After rear-ending the family’s vehicle, an altercation ensued in which Weber allegedly used anti-Asian slurs, made death threats in a mock Asian accent and assaulted family members, resulting in injuries.

Weber was arrested on June 16, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to battery charges with hate crime enhancements in July of the same year. Later, those enhancements were dropped.

Plea deal reached: Earlier this month, Weber pleaded no contest to two counts of felony assault and one count of driving under the influence. He is expected to be sentenced to 830 days in county jail, including time served.

So far, Weber has spent more than a year in custody, which puts him on track for release later this month, as per ABS-CBN News. As part of the plea deal, he will also be placed on two years of probation and required to attend anti-bias and alcohol treatment.

Victims’ reaction: The case has spurred protests demanding justice for the family, whose members believe it was an anti-Asian hate crime. They said they were presented with “unsatisfactory options” for the plea deal and that they chose to accept “the most logical” one.

“It was not enough to account for the damages that have been done to my family,” PJ Roque told ABS-CBN News. “With the whole process, we also faced a lot of difficulties with bureaucracy, slowness and the limitations of the whole system itself.”

Weber is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

