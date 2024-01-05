Man who attacked Las Vegas judge in shocking video faces 13 new charges

A man captured on video violently attacking a Nevada judge while he was being sentenced on a battery charge this week is set to appear back in court next week on more than a dozen new charges, while the judge was back to work a day after the incident.

Deobra Delone Redden, 30, was slated to appear in court Thursday to face new charges but refused to attend the hearing, according to The Associated Press.

Online Clark County jail records show Redden remained jailed without bond Friday and the court date had been rescheduled for Tuesday morning.

The attack took place as District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus attempted to sentence the 30-year-old defendant during a hearing for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Attack captured on video

The judge tried to take cover when Redden shouted expletives during the sentencing and ran towards her.

Redden is then seen on video flying over the bench and pulling the judge to the floor.

After the assault, at least three other people in the courtroom worked to pull Redden off the judge. One, a court clerk, is seen on video repeatedly hitting Redden, who fights back.

In an image provided by the court, after the attack, the judge is seen standing behind the bench holding her head in her hand.

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Judge Mary Kay Holthus is seen cradling her head after a defendant launched over her desk during his sentencing in a felony battery case, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Authorities say the judge suffered minor injuries n the attack while a courtroom marshal suffered a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

Authorities say the judge suffered minor injuries and a courtroom marshal suffered a gash to his head and a dislocated shoulder, The Associated Press reported.

New charges filed

Jail records show Redden now faces 13 new charges including coercion with force, intimidation of a public officer, extortion, and multiple counts of battery on a protected person.

Holthus was elected in 2018 after working for the district attorney’s office for more than 27 years, including 16 years as a prosecutor on the special victims' unit, according to the District Court’s website.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

