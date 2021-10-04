Man attacked with machete in north Colorado Springs

Oct. 3—A man was struck in the head with a machete in north Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital and had a skull fracture and a severe cut on his head after the attack occurred in the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard.

Police are searching for Timothy Lott on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, they said.

The attack was the result of a domestic dispute and was believed to be an isolated incident, police said.