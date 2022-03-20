Man attacked with machete for ‘taking too long’ in bathroom, Washington police say

A man armed with a machete severely injured a 26-year-old man he accused of “taking too long” in a Kent bathroom, Washington police reported.

Officers had to apply three tourniquets to stop the man’s bleeding following the March 12 attack, Kent police said in a March 17 news release. He was hospitalized but survived.

A police K-9 discovered a discarded weapon and other possessions belonging to the attacker, the release says, and a patrol officer recognized the attacker in a photo from a security video found by police.

A young boy who saw the attack also provided a description of the man, police said.

On March 14, police tracked down an armed 39-year-old man hiding in an “area that was challenging logistically and dangerous to approach” and took him into custody without incident, the release said.

Detectives are continuing to collect evidence in the case.

The accused attacker faces a felony charge of assault, police said.

