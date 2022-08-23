Man who attacked officer charged in other assaults

Aug. 23—ENFIELD — A local man last week who was already in custody for assaulting an officer on Aug. 10 has been charged with assaulting two people on July 20.

John Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St., was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Narducci is being held on $50,000 bond for the July 20 charges in addition to the $1 million bond from Aug. 10.

According to Chief Alaric Fox, police received a call on July 20 for a reported assault on two separate victims near the South River boat launch in Enfield. He said both were struck with a pipe and appeared to know who was responsible, giving a vague description of the assailant, but were reluctant to provide details.

During the homicide investigation of Christopher Kennedy, 55, whose body was found in the gazebo on Enfield Town Green early in the morning on Aug. 10, police received information from additional witnesses that pointed them to Narducci for the July 20 assaults, Fox said.

In the course of the homicide investigation, Narducci was charged with assaulting a police officer on a walking path by the Connecticut River in Suffield.

Fox said the police held photo lineups, during which Narducci was identified as a suspect for the July 20 assaults.

Although the Aug. 10 incident report of Kennedy's death describes Narducci as "a person of interest related to a suspicious death," Fox couldn't offer specifics with respect to Narducci's association with the suspicious death. He said the incident remains under investigation and police are pursuing all appropriate leads.

