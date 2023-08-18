Man who attacked officers with flagpole on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Florida man who attacked police officers with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to four years in prison, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

Michael Perkins, 40, in March was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder and lesser charges.

According to the federal prosecutors, Perkins attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riots and joined a group of people who rushed the Capitol. While attempting to break a police line, he hit multiple U.S. Capitol Police officers in the head with a flagpole, prosecutors say.

Perkins was sentenced alongside a co-defendant, Joshua Doolin. Doolin was convicted of civil disorder, trespassing and theft of government property. He received a 1 1/2 year sentence.

Doolin stole a Capitol Police riot shield and used it to break into the Capitol, prosecutors said.

The pair was charged with two other Capitol riot defendants. Perkins and Doolin were arrested in an FBI raid with one of them, while the fourth — Jonathan Pollock — remains at large. A private investigator tracking Pollock said he has cut off contact with family and acquaintances and is on the run from police.

Doolin plans to appeal his sentencing, an attorney told The Associated Press. Perkins did not respond to an AP request for comment.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, the DOJ said. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.