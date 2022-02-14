Man who attacked police in Paris with knife killed, official says





Police in Paris killed a man on Monday after he attacked them with a knife at the city's Gare du Nord station, French transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has said.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," the minister told RMC radio on Monday. He also said that the man who was killed was known to police for lingering around the station, according to Reuters.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had previously said that no members of the public were hurt in the attack that took place around 7 a.m. on Monday, the news service reported.

Djebbari added that the incident was not terrorist-related, noting that two officers had minor injuries from the incident. The transport minister also said that the situation caused significant traffic disruptions on Monday at the Gare du Nord train station, one of the largest station's in Europe with services including train services from Britain and Belgium, Reuters noted.

