Man attacked, robbed at Santa Fe home

Sep. 28—A 77-year-old man was attacked and robbed earlier this month in his home on Encina Road in Santa Fe.

According to a police report, family members found the man severely injured from the Sept. 14 beating and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

When police spoke with the victim, he told them a man armed with a gun forced had him to open a safe hidden in a bedroom, the report said. The assailant was wearing a mask and had a heavy accent but spoke English. The victim told officers he didn't know the man.

Santa Fe police said the contents of the stolen safe were unknown at the time of the initial report, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.