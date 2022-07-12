Man attacked, robbed while sleeping in Paso Robles park, police say

A man was sleeping in a Paso Robles park on Monday morning when someone assaulted him and stole his phone and wallet, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police received a call about the attack in Downtown City Park around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Paso Robles Police Cmdr. Caleb Davis wrote in a news release.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the release said.

The victim told police officers that he did not know his assailant, who he described as a white man, Davis said.

The Paso Robles Police Department does not have any suspects at this time, the release said..

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.