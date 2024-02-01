The man who attacked a satanic display in Iowa has been charged with a hate crime

A man recites Christian prayers at a damaged Satanic display at the Iowa state Capitol on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The display, which has prompted outrage by some people who say it’s inappropriate at any time but especially during the Christmas holidays, was damaged in December. | Scott McFetridge, Associated Press

A man who attacked a pagan statue in the Iowa Capitol in December has been charged with a hate crime.

The Polk County, Iowa, prosecutors’ decision to escalate the original charge against Michael Cassidy, a former political candidate from Mississippi, was made public Tuesday.

“Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion,” said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the Polk County Attorney’s Office, to the Des Moines Register.

Cassidy has also been charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief.

Cassidy traveled to the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines from Mississippi in mid-December amid an uproar over the pagan statue.

The statue of Baphomet, put together by the Satanic Temple of Iowa, had been criticized by state and national leaders, according to the Des Moines Register. It was allowed to remain in place under state rules regarding religious displays.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that Christian holiday displays, including Nativity scenes, can be on government property so long as non-Christian and secular symbols and displays are also in the mix.

In December, after his attack on the satanic display, Cassidy said he did not agree with those who attempted to justify the display’s presence at the Iowa Capitol and said he felt called to take action.

“I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged. My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree,” he told the Republic Sentinel.

In a separate interview with The Christian Post, he argued that satanic displays are not protected by the Constitution.

“The people who wrote our Constitution would be shocked to think of defending Satan as consistent with their beliefs when they wrote the laws that govern our nation,” he said.

Cassidy admitted to taking the silver ram’s head off the Baphomet statue and throwing it in the trash. At the time, he was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy speaks to potential voter Heather Berry in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022. Cassidy, a Republican running for the Mississippi House of Representatives is facing charges after being accused of destroying a Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa Capitol. | Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Hate crime charge over satanic display

On Wednesday, Elon Musk tweeted about Cassidy’s case, questioning why he’s facing a hate crime charge.

“What has become of America?” Musk said in response to a Libs of TikTok post comparing Cassidy to the activists who tore down statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington in recent years.

Cassidy then shared Musk’s tweet, noting that he’ll have more to say about his case in the near future.

“Thanks to everyone who’s been supportive, I truly appreciate it. It’s important to remember what Jesus said in John 16:33 ‘… In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world,’” he said.

Cassidy’s attorney declined the Des Moines Register’s request for a comment about the hate crime charge on Tuesday.

“Court records show Cassidy is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15,” the Des Moines Register reported.

Cassidy has raised more than $100,000 on the fundraising site GiveSendGo to put toward his legal defense fund.