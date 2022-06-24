Man attacked and stabbed in central Fresno, walks to Fresno City College leaving blood trail

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was allegedly attacked and stabbed in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

Fresno police said the man was at the Rite Aid on Blackstone around 4 p.m. when two suspects found him there. The victim then ran off to a neighborhood at East Floradora and North San Pablo avenues before the suspects caught up with him and allegedly punched and kicked him and stabbed him.

The victim then walked 1/2 mile away to Fresno City College while leaving a blood trail from the sidewalk and the roadway before State Center Community College District police noticed the injured man.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the man was targeted and was stabbed on the back of his arm while covering his face during the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.