Man attacked with taser in fight over subway seat: police

Sparks flew during an argument over a seat on a Brooklyn train this week when a woman pistol-whipped a man with a taser, police said Friday.

The 59-year-old victim was sitting on a Queens-bound A train rumbling toward the Utica Ave. station in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 5 p.m. on Monday when the woman appeared and demanded his seat.

As the two started fighting each other, the woman pulled out a taser and struck him in the face with it before running off the train.

First responders arriving at the Utica Ave. station found the victim suffering from a cut to the face. He was taken to SUNY Downstate Hospital where he was treated and released.

It was not immediately clear what words were exchanged between the two before they came to blows.

Cops on Friday released surveillance images of the woman coming through a subway turnstile in the hopes that someone recognizes her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.