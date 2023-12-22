Man attacked with tool while walking in Federal Way park

Federal Way Police say a man was stabbed from behind while he was walking in a park Thursday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was walking on a path for exercise at Town Square Park.

Police said that’s when the suspect, armed with a tool, stabbed the victim from behind and then ran away.

Officers quickly swarmed the area but could not find the suspect.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police supplied a surveillance image of the suspect. If you can identify the man, you’re asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach the suspect, as police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.