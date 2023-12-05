Man who attacked York icon Loretta Claiborne pleads guilty, will be released soon

A York man who turned himself in for assaulting York County icon Loretta Claiborne on June 10 has pleaded guilty to simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, and will be released this week.

Damon Cole, 19, of York, who suffers from mental health issues, accepted a plea deal to serve six to 23 months in York County Prison and will be released on Sunday, Dec. 10.

As part of his release plan, Cole will be required to comply with the Assertive Community Treatment program, in addition to mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities treatment. He will be required to attend weekly meetings and therapy, begin and successfully complete anger management, and see a psychiatrist. There is currently no parole plan for his release.

Cole is also ordered to pay costs and is prohibited from contacting Claiborne in any way.

Cole publicly apologized in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Harry M. Ness, Claiborne, and the rest of the courtroom.

Claiborne then took to the witness stand, where she shared a statement before the court.

"I too have intellectual and mental disabilities, but I know how to follow the law, I know how to live in my community and respect the law," she said. "This has impacted me so much that now, when I go to run, and I see young people, I run from them − that's not me. I have forgiveness, because I believe in God, but I do not forget."

More on this case: Loretta Claiborne attacked, injured before Special Olympics World Games

Ness responded, "I want to point out that you are one of the jewels of our community. Someone who represents the best of our citizens comes forward and gives someone who also suffers from disabilities an opportunity to change his life."

"This sentence may be the resolution possible in terms of his learning," said Judge Ness.

Since the incident, Claiborne has felt the need to look over her shoulder. Her morning run would consist of pausing every so often to stop and chat with locals or friends she saw in passing. She would wave to strangers and say hello to everyone she passed.

But that's no longer the case. She said her morning runs have not been the same in months.

Claiborne said she wishes for the public not to retaliate in any way against Cole. "I don't want people to retaliate, but I do want to feel safe in my community."

Loretta Claiborne runs through the streets of York, Pa. on February 22, 2023. Claiborne began life in the 1960s, a mentally and physically disabled Black girl growing up in a housing project with seven siblings and a single mother. She blossomed into a long-distance runner and Special Olympics icon for decades.

More: Loretta Claiborne assault: Police arrest man in attack on Special Olympics spokesperson

What happened that day

On June 10, 2023, while riding her bike back from her regular morning coffee-and-chat stop at the Turkey Hill store at 742 Roosevelt Ave., Claiborne was attacked on Hartley Street.

During her ride, Cole threw a brick at her head. Claiborne ducked and it went over her head, later hitting a parked car and breaking a window.

Loretta Claiborne hugs mixed doubles partner Patrick Lee after he spoke at her community celebration on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Cole then reportedly caught up with Claiborne a few moments later and knocked her off her bike, according to police. Claiborne suffered abrasions to her hand, elbow and knee.

Claiborne, an international spokeswoman for the Special Olympics, apparently chastised the man twice, causing him to flee, and immediately reported the incident to York City Police.

More: Meet York County's most influential people for 2023: Sports

Later that day, she flew to Berlin, Germany, where she was scheduled to compete in the Special Olympics World Games. She won a gold medal in women's singles tennis and a bronze medal in women's doubles tennis.

Several days later, police obtained a warrant for Cole's arrest, and he turned himself in to the York County Sheriff's Office Central Booking.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Loretta Claiborne's attacker in York PA pleads guilty