Man attacks another man with a scythe at Lakeland motel, SCSO says

An attack at a Lakeland motel left one man injured and another behind bars, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO said that deputies found a man bleeding from his hand at a Mobil Gas Station on Canada Road around 9 a.m. on January 13, 2023.

That man told police that he and a woman were in a motel room at the Relax Inn about 15 minutes prior when 19-year-old Daniel Adkins began pounding on their motel-room door.

Deputies said that the woman in that room, who Adkins knew, opened the door and was pushed to the ground by Adkins.

That woman ran off and Adkins swung a scythe at the man’s head, according to deputies.

The man was able to put his arms up and defend himself from the farm equipment but suffered multiple injuries to his hands in the process, SCSO said.

That man was able to escape and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Adkins also ran away from the motel, but deputies soon found him, with the scythe attached to his backpack, at a Shell Gas Station on Canada Road, according to SCSO.

The arresting deputy said that Adkins walked into a bathroom, ditched the scythe and then walked back out when he was arrested. That deputy found the weapon in the bathroom of the gas station.

Authorities said that they’ve had numerous run-ins with Adkins and that the Relax Inn already had a no-trespassing order against the 19-year-old.

Adkins was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespassing.

