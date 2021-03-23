Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

Man in horrifying attack on Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police are hunting a man who carried out a horrifying attack on an Asian American woman on the New York subway as other passengers looked on.

Authorities say that the man urinated on the woman onboard the city’s F train as it was travelling towards the borough of Queens over the weekend.

The woman, who is 25, said that she moved down the train when the man, who was wearing all black and a ski mask, began to relieve himself but he followed her and continued to go on the seat next to her.

“He started standing really close to me and I began to feel uncomfortable,” the woman told the AsianFeed blog.

“So I scooted to my right and noticed that his penis was pointed at me and that there was urine on my bag and jacket.

“I only said one thing, ‘Are you serious?!’ As I looked around, none of the bystanders said or did anything.”

The victim took a photo of the man with her phone as he got off the train and provided it to police and filed a harassment report.

No arrest has yet been made.

The incident comes amid a wave of violence targeted at the Asian community since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 68-year-old Sri Lankan man was left in a critical condition when a subway passenger yelled a racial slur and punched him in the head, among a string of recent anti-Asian attacks in the city.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that the NYPD was investigating 10 anti-Asian hate crimes reported by the middle of March, compared to zero in the same period in 2020.

Last week a mass shooting at Asian-owned spas in Atlanta, Georgia, killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, faces murder charges in the case but has denied the killings were racially motivated.