Man attacks Broward deputy, barricades himself in Dania Beach hotel

A man attacked a Broward deputy early Wednesday, then barricaded himself in a hotel room in Dania Beach after the deputy shot at him, according the Sheriff’s Office.

A little before 6 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach district deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at 2440 State Road 84, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. A Rodeway Inn and Suites hotel, which serves travelers using the nearby Fort Lauderdale airport, is located at that address.

When a deputy made contact with a man at the hotel, he “attacked” the deputy, the release said. The deputy then fired his gun, and the man escaped, barricading himself in a room. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and K-9 units entered the room and apprehended the man.

“It does not appear the adult male was struck by the deputy’s gunfire,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The release did not say how he was attacked or the extent of his injuries.

BSO’s Homicide and Internal Affairs units are investigating.