Man attacks Daytona Beach resident with Samurai sword over Xbox game

A man is being sought for stabbing a Daytona Beach man with a sword on Monday after the victim refused to give him an Xbox game, police said.

Walter Grimes, 25, who has not been located, is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said on Wednesday. His last known address was in Holly Hill, according to a report.

It's not the first time Grimes has attacked someone for not giving him an object he requested. In November 2020, he was arrested for beating his husband after his partner refused to give him a keychain with a laser pointer, court records show.

His spouse suffered cuts to the face, thumb and hand, Holly Hill police said. Domestic battery and criminal mischief charges against Grimes were dropped in March 2021 after he completed a 29-hour domestic violence class, records show.

Sword attack on woman, boyfriend Deputies: Estranged husband uses sword in attack of wife, boyfriend

Daytona Beach police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at the Sailpoint Apartments on Beach Street on Monday at 8:40 p.m.

Police found the victim lying near the door of an apartment bleeding from a 3-inch cut on his left cheek and a 2-inch cut on the shoulder. The victim also had an injury on his right knuckle, police said.

The victim was alert and conscious and told police that Grimes had struck and stabbed him with a Samurai sword, a police report states.

The victim said he had known Grimes for two years but was not romantically involved with him nor did they live together, police said.

The victim told police that Grimes, who had recently become homeless, had stopped by and they were hanging out.

During a conversation, Grimes asked the victim if he would give Grimes his Xbox . When the victim said he would not, Grimes grabbed the sword, and struck him in the face twice, on the shoulder and knuckle, the report shows.

Grimes did not say anything threatening to the victim police said.

The victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim told police he wasn't sure he wanted to press charges against Grimes, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man attacked with sword over Xbox