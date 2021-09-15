Man attacks deputy, reaches for gun

Sep. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County deputy had a scary situation Thursday night when a tussle with a suspect resulted in both men rolling into a ditch, and the suspect attempting to grab the officer's gun, according to court records.

A little after 10 p.m. Thursday, a deputy responded to State Route 168 for reports of a man walking in the middle of the road screaming, cursing and throwing his hands into the air, according to a criminal citation.

When the deputy approached the suspect, the man walked away screaming, before stopping and squaring up for a fistfight. The officer pulled his TASER and told the suspect to get to the ground, court records show.

Instead, the suspect bolted — the deputy tackled the man.

The suspect bit the deputy's arm, locking in until the deputy struck him in the side of the face, according to court records.

That's when the two rolled into a ditch and the situation turned even more dire when the man tried to grab the deputy's gun by yanking on his holster, according to court records.

After a few more strikes to the suspect, the officer managed to get the cuffs on him, records show.

A passerby stopped and asked if the deputy needed any help — during the fracas, records show the deputy lost his radio. The officer asked for the good Samaritan to call 911, report what happened and say back was required.

The suspect head-butted the backup deputy upon his arrival, records show. He was once again taken to the ground and leg shackles were locked on him, according to the citation.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joshua S. Mills, of Argillite, was taken to KDMC for injuries sustained during the arrest and for drug intoxication, records show. The responding deputy was also treated for bite wounds and received a tetanus shot.

Mills has been charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and menacing. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

